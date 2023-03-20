Challenge 21 launched in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork

Olympian Rob Heffernan is calling on people to join him on a fun and rewarding fitness challenge this summer in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre Cork.

Now in its second year, Challenge 21 will see participants walk, jog or run a 21km distance from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, June 18, with an inclusive finish line party hosted by Red FM's Stevie G.

Funds raised will go towards supporting vital services for children with Down Syndrome in Cork. The centre, which supports over 150 children and their families, is wholly reliant on the generosity of the public and local businesses to stay in operation.

The route follows the proposed Greenway along Cork Harbour through Shanbally, Monkstown, Passage, Rochestown and on to Blackrock, the 21 km symbolising the extra chromosome that causes the genetic condition that is Down Syndrome.

The challenge, which is sponsored by Green Rebel Marine, is the equivalent distance of a half marathon and will take approximately three to four hours at a brisk walking pace.

There will be plenty of support with water stations, toilet facilities, plenty of snacks and stewards along the route.

Commenting at the launch of Challenge 21, Rob Heffernan said he is “delighted” to combine his love for activity and all things Cork in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre Cork, which he described as a truly fantastic charity.

“I have been to visit the centre on many occasions and continue to be impressed with the facilities and the services and moreover am absolutely amazed by what a group of determined parents can do.

“They receive no government funding and are so passionate about providing the best start in life for their children which as a dad myself really struck a chord. I hope others will come out and join me on the day and get behind this fundraising effort as best as they can.”

Cathy Halpin, whose son Finn was born during the lockdown in May 2020, said she “couldn’t believe how lucky and fortunate we were to have this facility in Cork” during a time of immense fear and worry about her son’s health.

“We started online physio and got access to additional Speech and Language Therapy (SLT) for Finn. Most importantly I got to meet other parents who I could share my worries and concerns with and also share Finn’s milestones and successes. It’s hard to describe how invaluable this support network is to parents of children with Downs Syndrome.”

Last year, over 300 families, friends and supporters of children who rely on the services of the Centre took part and organisers are hoping the wider public will get on board by sponsoring, participating, or donating this year.

To find out more, register or donate visit https://C21.eventbrite.ie