'I killed someone': Man on trial for murder of Frankie Dunne allegedly told work colleague

A waitress spoke today about the man on trial for murder on Boreenmanna Road in December 2019 laughing and telling her “I killed someone” and later adding that he may have cut off the man’s head.

Tanja Bosnjak gave evidence through an interpreter by video link from Croatia to the trial before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight women and four men at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

She was working in the Silver Key bar and restaurant in Cork on December 29 2019 and was on a break at around lunchtime when the man she knew as Johnny – an assistant chef at the premises – approached her table.

Through an interpreter she said: “He told me he wants to tell me a secret. I was eating. I said, ‘OK Johnny, what do you want?’ He said, ‘I killed someone.’

“To me in the first moment it sounded ridiculous and I told him, ‘Johnny, I am eating right now’. He said he had killed someone. I said, ‘OK, when did this happen?’ He said, ‘two days ago… it happened two days previous.’

“I asked him if he would stop talking such nonsense… I asked him to say how he did it. He said he may have cut off his head or something like that. I told him to stop talking such nonsense.

“The entire time he was laughing and it looked like a joke.”

They were speaking in English during this conversation. She found it upsetting. She said others in the bar were talking about news of a body being found at Boreenmanna Road and she thought that maybe Johnny, the name by which Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu was known in work, had been making a joke about this.

“I noticed he was in a good mood and socialising with other employees,” she said.

Later in the day on her second break she said: “I asked him if he was joking or if he really did it?... He said he was joking, he had been joking. I told him not to joke like that, it is in poor taste.

“He asked me if my opinion of him had changed after that. I said, no, but not to joke like that anymore.”

Defence senior counsel Philipp Rahn asked the witness if she recalled describing to the gardaí the accused man as very slight and that if one saw him from behind he looked like someone aged 14 or 15. Ms Bosnjak agreed she did say that. She also recalled describing him as a very nice person as far as she was concerned.

Mr Rahn said: “Some of the other kitchen staff were making fun of him for being gay, for example.” She said she did not know about that but remembered “them making fun of him saying in a derogatory way that he was from Romania and that he was a gypsy.”

Mr Rahn asked her if she thought that during the first conversation that Johnny was trying to shock her or impress her. She replied: “I don’t like those kind of stories and it did not impress her.”

She later added that she did tell gardaí later that she was sure he did not do it and that he was making a joke.

In her last answer, she recalled Johnny saying in their second conversation on Sunday December 29 2019 that he did not do it, adding: “But I do not know if that is the truth or not.”

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania is on trial charged with the murder of 64-year-old Francis (Frankie) Dunne between Friday December 27 and Saturday December 28 2019, at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork.

Mr Dunne’s remains were found in a garden on Boreenmanna Road. He was decapitated and dismembered after his death, pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers, testified last week. She said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the skull and neck compression.