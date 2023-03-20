Waiting list action plan falls at first hurdle, says IHCA group

THE Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has warned that the Government’s Waiting List Action Plan for 2023 has “already fallen at the first hurdle”.

Commenting as the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) released its waiting list figures for the end of February, the IHCA said the 2023 Action Plan in no way adequately addresses the key capacity deficits in our public hospitals that are the root cause of so many people waiting for hospital care.

The €443 million Plan has set a target to reduce waiting lists for outpatient appointments and inpatient and day case treatment and procedures by 69,000 (10%) by the end of the year compared with the number waiting at the start of 2023.

The IHCA has said that just two months into 2023, and instead of an expected reduction of around 11,500 in these main waiting lists, the latest NTPF figures released confirm that 14,800 additional people have been added since the start of the year – a shortfall of over 26,300.

The figures show that as of February 23, there were 511,124 people on adult outpatient waiting lists nationally, 66,988 of whom were waiting for treatment in Cork hospitals.

The highest figure in Cork was at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where there were 31,734 people waiting.

On the child outpatient waiting list, 8,558 children were waiting for treatment at Cork hospitals.

Meanwhile, as of February 23, there were 74,713 adults on in-patient/day case waiting lists nationally, 6,904 at Cork hospitals.

Nationally, 9,010 children were on the child inpatient/day case waiting list, 427 in Cork.

The IHCA said that over 885,000 people were on some form of NTPF waiting list at the end of February, including numerous less publicised pre-admit, planned procedure and suspension lists, an increase of 300,000 (52%) in the number of people on waiting lists compared with May 2017 when Sláintecare was published.

IHCA President Professor Robert Landers said the 2023 Waiting List Action Plan published by the Department of Health “has already fallen at the first hurdle, as did the previous plan last year”.

“The NTPF figures released confirm our fears that these waiting lists may take a decade or more to get under control without simultaneously resolving the severe capacity deficits in our public hospitals and filling the one in five consultant posts vacant or filled on a temporary basis.

“Unfortunately, we are not confident that any of the 30 actions listed in the Government’s new Waiting List Plan will adequately address the fundamental issue of the overwhelming shortage of acute hospital beds, outpatient facilities, theatres, diagnostics and other frontline resources required to bring these unacceptable waiting lists down,” he said.