Garda probe after fire at old convent in Dunmanway

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at the old convent in Dunmanway on Saturday, in a building that holds fond memories for many local people as a former girls school.

The fire broke out at about 6.45pm on Saturday, and was extinguished by fire services from Dunmanway, Bandon and Clonakilty, a short time later. However, fire services had to return on Sunday morning at about 4.30 when smoke was observed coming from the building. No injuries were reported. It’s understood the fire started in a former school dormitory.

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time, and enquiries are ongoing.

Independent Cllr Declan Hurley said the site overlooks the town of Dunmanway, and is the former Daughters of Charity convent building which is adjacent to an old secondary school. “It’s a very old historic building. Locals were very saddened and shocked at the severity of the fire that took hold of the building last night,” said Mr Hurley on Sunday.

A section of the former Daughters of Charity Convent building in Dunmanway, Co Cork which was distroyed by fire. Picture Dan Linehan

“There is an investigation ongoing and we have to wait for the outcome of that,” he said.

“It is sad that the old building did catch fire, but I can’t speculate as how it did happen. I want to acknowledge and thank the swift action of the County Fire Services who got the fire under control. They saved a lot of the building.”

Most of the fire occurred at the dormitory section. The remaining parts of the building were saved, and the hope is that it can be fully restored to its former glory.

Flames and black smoke were visible across the town and over a wide distance. “It was a bright dry evening,” said Mr Hurley. “It was the girls school. Many have happy memories of their schooldays there, from when the Nuns were providing education in Dunmanway. It’s a beautiful old building so locals would be very saddened to see it damaged.” “Hopefully the investigation will be swift. It is private property and our thoughts are with the property owner. Obviously, it’s a difficult time for them. Hopefully it can be restored and be of benefit to the town in years to come,” added Mr Hurley.