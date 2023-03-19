Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes ‘go unreported’, Cork advocate warns 

A CORK LGBTQI+ advocate has said victims of homophobic and transphobic hate crimes need to be supported to come forward and report those crimes.

Ailsa Spindler of the Gay Project said there is often a perception by some in the LGBTQI+ community that their experiences will not be taken seriously, and this can prevent them from reporting hate crimes to An Garda Síochána.

Ms Spindler was speaking in the wake of recent reports of alleged transphobic and homophobic attacks in Cork City.

“Working with the LGBT community, we’ve been trying to persuade people of the importance of reporting incidents to the gardaí,” said Ms Spindler.

“I had a conversation with a senior garda who told me they receive only a few dozen reports of hate crimes each year.

"We know from reports we get that the number is much more than that, but the problem is people won’t report them.”

Responding to a query from The Echo, the Garda Press Office provided statistics showing that in 2021 there were 40 reported hate crime and hate-related incidents in Cork City. Of those, 12 were classified as public order offences, and in 13 cases the discriminatory motive was listed as race-related. None had gender or sexual orientation listed as the motive.

“Notwithstanding isolated local incidents, An Garda Síochána is not aware of a specific increase in incidents with a hate crime motive in Cork City,” said the Garda spokesperson.

The Garda Press Office said hate crime statistics for 2022 are due shortly.

Ms Spindler, whose pronouns are they and them, said they would “seriously question” whether all attacks against LGBTQI+ people are recorded by gardaí as hate crimes.

“I think if an attack on a member of the LGBT community is just treated as an ordinary assault, then the fear is nothing will be done, and even if the guards do catch someone, then the most the perpetrator can expect is a rap on the knuckles.

“We have really good relationships with the community guards, and we know they are aware of the problems faced by the LGBT community, but I think some rank and file guards and some senior officers don’t have that same understanding.”

Asked about an alleged transphobic attack last month in Cork, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda Station continue to investigate an alleged assault that occurred at Skehard Road, Blackrock, Cork, on Tuesday afternoon, February 21, 2023, at approximately 1.30pm.

“A female was removed from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

Asked about an alleged homophobic attack last month in the city centre, a Garda spokesperson said: “Currently, this is not the subject of a criminal investigation.”

They said An Garda Síochána’s policy is that “reports of hate crimes or hate incidents will be recorded and investigated as appropriate, where it is perceived that the perpetrator’s hostility or prejudice against any person, community, or institution is on the grounds of the victim’s age, disability, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or gender.

“Any person who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime or incident are asked to report it to their local Garda station or via the Garda online hate crime reporting service.

Ms Spindler said official figures relating to hate crimes did not reflect the lived experience of members of the LGBTQI+ community.

“We have seen a sharp rise in anti-LGBT rhetoric over the past number of years, and particularly a rise in transphobic rhetoric, and that gives rise to transphobic and homophobic attacks,” they said.

“I was speaking with colleagues from other LGBT organisations across Ireland, and there was general agreement that there has been a rise across Ireland, and we had a discussion on how do we get more people to report incidents more often.

"This is not a local or imagined concern, this is an ongoing rise, and we see reports from across Europe showing that, in general, LGBT-directed hate crime has increased over the last year or two.”

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer, told The Echo that hate crimes can never be accepted.

“Transphobia and homophobia cannot be tolerated if we are to have an inclusive, diverse city and country, and we must eliminate all types of hatred as a matter of urgency, especially in a place like Cork, where we are very committed to the whole idea of a rainbow city and where we are very committed to the goals of inclusivity and diversity,” said Mr Buttimer.

Labour Party member of Cork City Council John Maher said it was scary that transphobic and homophobic rhetoric was fuelling violence.

“We need to start talking about this, because there are more and more attacks happening, and that is not the Cork that we all know and love,” said Mr Maher.