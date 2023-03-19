Holly Cairns calls on people 'who don't feel represented' to get involved politically 

HOLLY CAIRNS was inspired to go into politics after she felt unrepresented by the established parties on issues like abortion or same sex marriage.

A lightbulb moment for her was the Repeal the Eighth campaign, when she took to knocking on doors canvassing in Cork South West.

“That did inspire me. I knew there was an appetite for progressive change here."

Seeing the change in tone in people’s attitudes from ambivalence to a clear ‘Yes’ convinced her that time was right to join the Social Democrats.

Former joint leaders of the party, Catherine Murphy and Roisín Shortall, have had a huge impact on her life in the last four years, especially at a time when she felt disillusioned by Irish politics.

“The fact that they set up a political party in Ireland, because they saw that space for it, and how much work goes into that. They were so established, and could have stayed safe in their seats, and had a much easier time.

Holly Cairns, T.D., leader of the Social Democrats, watching the St. Patrick's Day parade in Skibbereen, Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“But they went ahead and built it from zero. Five years later, they have 21 county and city councillors, six sitting TDs, and are building a progressive party. They always stood out to me as honest and hardworking. They are definitely the people I look up to the most,” she says.

The ‘Holly Factor’ has seen the party’s support in the polls double from below 5 per cent to nearly 10 per cent, making them the fourth force in Irish politics behind Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, and Fianna Fáil. Her personal approval rating is the second highest of all party leaders, at 43 per cent.

Ms Cairns is not ruling out going into government with any party, and wants to govern.

Holly Cairns, TD., leader of the Social Democrats. Photograph Moya Nolan

“I didn’t go into politics to be in opposition, although I realise the importance of it.

"We want to implement our policies and I’m really adamant that we do that.”

The focus will be on building the party, to influence as many policies as possible.

“I’m open to talking to Sinn Féin, to any party. It’s more about what can we get into that programme for government.

“It is harder to imagine a programme for government with Fine Gael. They are further to the right, we’re to the left. We believe in the fundamental principles of social democracy. We believe there should be state intervention where the market is failing, for example in housing or in health. The fundamental ideology of Fine Gael is that they leave things up to the market. We’re incompatible in that way.”

As a smaller party, is there a danger that the Social Democrats’ message could be swallowed by a larger party in government?

“It’s not a fear of mine. I think we are unique in our identity and style of politics. In terms of the smaller parties going into government, I think the key there is honesty with the public. It’s to be honest with your supporters about what you can and can’t achieve from the outset. Rather than promising the sun, moon and stars, going into government and then saying ‘well there was nothing we could do because we’re the smaller party’.”

The most important commodity in politics is trust, and the way to earn that trust is to be honest, Ms Cairns says. Would she welcome Labour Party members into the party?

“We would welcome all new members from all walks of life.

“I’m calling on people, who like me four years ago, were listening to a politician on the radio, or reading about it in The Echo, thinking ‘I don’t feel represented at all.’ This is the only way to change it, by getting involved. The more people are offered a progressive alternative, the more people will join it.”

The inflation crisis is at the top of the Social Democrats list of priorities.

“Prices across the economy are absolutely skyrocketing, in energy and shopping bills. The basics, like bread, butter, have soared. And energy bills coming through the letter boxes in recent weeks have just been astronomical.”

The West Cork woman says energy is at the heart of the crisis, so “it’s essential it’s addressed in a meaningful way.”

In Government, the Social Democrats would impose a targeted energy price cap, to provide relief to households and businesses. Germany has imposed a similar model.

“Families and businesses are supplied with 80 per cent of the average energy needs at a reduced cost, and then any energy used in excess of that, would be at market rates," Ms Cairns says.

This would reduce costs for everyone but would not disproportionately advantage heavier energy users.

“Conservation would still be incentivised,” she says.

The Social Democrats proposed the cap in the Dáil last month, but the Government didn’t progress the measure.

“Meanwhile, the energy companies are running rings around them, and making eye watering profits, at the expense of hard-pressed workers, families and pensioners,” she says.

In healthcare, Cork is particularly affected by overcrowding in the CUH and Mercy Hospital. The party wants to adopt a universal healthcare service on the back of the Sláintecare that it proposed.

“We currently spend more than €22billion on our health services, more than all countries in western Europe per capita, and we’re the only one that doesn’t have a national health service in western Europe,” she says. “Despite how much we spend, we’re in a state of perpetual crisis.

"Now, 1.3m people, a quarter of our population, are on waiting lists for health services.”

She says we can’t expect medical staff to stay in Ireland when pay and conditions abroad are so much better, in a system that fails them. The party’s solution to the crisis is contained in the Sláintecare plan, a result of an Oireachtas Committee in 2017 on the future of healthcare chaired by party co-founder Roisín Shortall.

The plan sets out a 10-year vision for transforming Irish healthcare.

“What has been lacking unfortunately in the six years since the plan was published, is the political will to implement it. What we have instead are half measures,” she says. “There are now more than 850 permanent consultant posts that are vacant, while we have a huge deficit in hospital beds and in tandem, we’re not resourcing community health services in the way that we should, to help keep people out of acute hospitals in the first place.

“The whole system is a complete mess and hanging by a thread. What we need is a new government that has the commitment to implement the Sláintecare plan. It’s there in black and white. It’s costed. It’s tested. It works in every European country.”

In housing, the Cork TD would spend the budgets that are already available, on social housing.

“Incredibly, the Government left hundreds of millions, unspent, last year, in the middle of an unprecedented housing disaster. That kind of mismanagement would not happen on our watch.”

The evidence is that the Government’s approach “does not work.” There are 100,000 vacant homes falling into dereliction. A vacancy tax introduced to tackle this, was brought in at 0.3 per cent, at a time when house price inflation was at 10 per cent.

“That’s an example of the Government pretending to try but not actually trying at all,” she says.

In power, she says the Soc Dems would introduce a 10 per cent tax on vacancy.

“We would make it so that you wouldn’t earn more from sitting on a property, than letting it or selling it.”

There is a need to dramatically increase the supply of social and affordable homes. She says that decades ago, when the country was broke, Ireland managed to build tens of thousands of Council houses and believes there is no reason, other than lack of ambition, that we can’t do that now.

“We would boost the powers of State bodies to compulsorily purchase land.”

Construction work could be incentivised with new qualifications. A state-owned construction company could prevent market failures from leaving people homeless and provide secure jobs for workers. Extending the eviction ban would give more time for alternative accommodation to be found.

“My generation feel very disenfranchised by the housing crisis, and so do our parents and grandparents. They’re seeing their children and grandchildren growing up abroad and having their adult children living in their childhood bedrooms in their homes. It affects all of us.”

When you offer young people a change from the old Civil War politics, they will take it, she says.

“Now is the time in Irish politics, the tide is turning.”

Can she be a role model for more women to enter into politics?

“I hope so. You have to see it to be it. It’s a desperate situation in Cork where we have one female TD, of 18 TDs. There are six times more Michaels representing Cork than women. We need more role models for young girls in politics."

Holly Cairns TD was elected to Dáil Eireann in February 2020. She is also the party spokesperson on Agriculture, Food, and Marine, and has a first class honours in MSc in Organic Horticulture from UCC.