Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 15:34

Two taken to hospital after collision near Fermoy

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene
Eoin Kelleher

TWO people have been taken to Cork University Hospital this afternoon after a two-vehicle collision on the M8 motorway between Fermoy and Rathcormac.

The M8 north bound lane was closed between Junction 16, Rathcormac, and Junction 15, Fermoy South, at about 2pm. 

Diversions were put in place at Junction, 16 Rathcormac. 

The incident was cleared after 3pm today, Wednesday, March 17.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Shortly after 1pm, there were reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction, southbound, on the M8 Dublin to Cork Road between Fermoy and Rathcormac. 

Drivers were warned to take extreme caution.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that that there was a two-vehicle road traffic collision. 

An ambulance was called in relation to two people. 

“The extent of the injuries is currently unknown by us here,” said the spokesperson at about 3.30pm. 

There were no fatalities.

The two people were conveyed to Cork University Hospital.

cork gardacork roadscork traffic
