Man who placed knife in bin at Cork shopping centre avoids jail

GARDAÍ were alerted by a concerned witness in a shopping centre who saw a young man placing a knife in a bin and when he was questioned later he said he had been feeling “a bit paranoid” that day.

Judge Olann Kelleher told the young man that carrying a knife in Cork city often resulted in a jail sentence and that it was a serious offence.

At Cork District Court, Sergeant Gearoid Davis outlined the background to the incident involving 22-year-old Kelvin Cooney of 49 Castlepark, Ballincollig, County Cork.

“October 10, 2022 shortly before 10 a.m. gardaí received a report of a man who placed a knife in a bin outside Blackpool shopping centre.

“He was barefoot and walked into the service yard of the shopping centre.

“Gardaí went to the area and spoke to him. He gave his name as Kelvin Cooney.

“Asked about carrying the knife he said, “I usually don’t but was a bit paranoid this morning.”

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said of the young man, “He was drinking and partaking in drugs at that time. He has since stated working in Dublin. He is also clean of all drugs. He said the best part of it is that he is away from the people he was hanging around with at that time.”

Judge Kelleher said that on this occasion he would give the young man the benefit of a suspended sentence. He imposed a term of four months suspended on condition that he keeps the peace for the next two years.

“It is very serious to be carrying a knife in a shopping centre. It cannot happen a second time,” Judge Kelleher warned.