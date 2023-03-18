Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 07:59

OPW: Mallow site would not be suitable to house Ukrainian refugees

Council official Sean O’Callaghan updated members of the Cork Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on the county’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
OPW: Mallow site would not be suitable to house Ukrainian refugees

The Community Response Forum continues to meet, with 32 agencies involved. So far, 29 meetings have been held, supported on the ground by the 19 Cork County Council-led Community Support Hubs. Picture Denis Minihane.

Eoin Kelleher

CORK County Council has been advised that the Office of Public Works (OPW) will not now be proceeding with a potential site in Mallow to house Ukrainian refugees. The site at Carhookeal was the scene of protests earlier this year as some local people said they had not been consulted. The OPW has also stated that the site was not suitable for the modular units due to its steep gradient.

Council official Sean O’Callaghan updated members of the Cork Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on the county’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

The Community Response Forum continues to meet, with 32 agencies involved. So far, 29 meetings have been held, supported on the ground by the 19 Cork County Council-led Community Support Hubs.

The agencies co-ordinate responses and identify any gaps or vulnerabilities. The Kilshannig emergency rest centre was reactivated last November and has a capacity for 50 people. It remains at full capacity.

A helpline established in April last year has processed 274 queries, of which 167 were phone calls and 107 emails. An average of three queries are being processed per week in recent weeks. Typically, queries relate to enquiries offering accommodation, or Ukrainians seeking a transfer.

Read More

Parts of Cork city facing water outages on Tuesday

Cork County Council has received €2.3m as part of a Community Recognition Fund. A new call for vacant or unused properties was launched in November, at www.OfferAHome.ie. Forty properties have been deemed suitable and were made available to date in the Cork County Council area, of which 27 have been successfully placed. The process of inspection and matching of additional properties is ongoing.

A Community Car initiative is being rolled out in conjunction with local development companies, to provide essential transport for Ukrainians in Red Cross pledged properties in rural areas.

Four medium term accommodation properties have been approved to go to the tender stage, and procurement is now being progressed.

More in this section

Military accident Two taken to hospital after collision near Fermoy
'I'm not secure where I live': Housing activists peacefully protest lifting of eviction ban 'I'm not secure where I live': Housing activists peacefully protest lifting of eviction ban
SouthDoc warns of significant increase in patient demand this St Patrick's weekend SouthDoc warns of significant increase in patient demand this St Patrick's weekend
ukrainecork
<p> Crowds watch the St Patrick's Day Parade at Merchant's Quay Cork City on March 17th 2023. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

WATCH: Thousands take to the streets of Cork city for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more