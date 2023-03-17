Works on Cork village’s ageing water mains to begin on Monday

Works to upgrade the ageing water mains to a Cork village are due to begin on Monday and are expected to run until summer.

Working in partnership with Cork County Council, Uisce Éireann, which was previously known as Irish Water, has announced a new programme to replace ageing and problematic water mains in Labbacallee, Glanworth, Co Cork.

Those works are due to begin on Monday 20 March and are expected to be completed by Friday 16 June.

The water utility company said the works, which are set to commence next week, will provide “a more secure and reliable water supply to the community, while also conserving water and reducing instances of bursts that have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers”.

The works are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, and the programme’s manager, Joey Hillard, predicted the completed project would make a real improvement to water supply in the area.

“The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more secure and reliable water supply to communities by reducing high levels of leakage and providing an improved water network that will require less maintenance in the future,” Mr Hilliard said.

“The 3,100m of new water mains will eliminate existing leaks and ensure a more reliable supply for the people of Labbacallee.” The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by June 2023.

The section of works will take place along the L1414 road in Labbacallee from Monday 20 of March until Friday 16 June and, Uisce Éireann said, will be limited to short sections to minimise the impact on customers.

To deliver the works safely and efficiently, traffic management in the form of temporary traffic lights will be in place, with local and emergency access always maintained.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The company said that if the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of these improvement works.

Labbacallee is home to the largest wedge tomb in Ireland, Leaba Chaill, or “Hag’s Bed”, a pre-historic Stone Age burial monument dating to approximately 2,300BC.

Labbacallee was one of the first sites excavated under the National Monuments Act (1930), by Harold Leask and Liam Price in 1934, and the excavations revealed a number of burials, fragments of a late Stone Age decorated pot, and fragments of bone and stone.

The west chamber contained parts of an adult male and a child, along with the skull believed to belong to the female skeleton in the east chamber and several sherds of a single late Stone Age decorated pot.

The excavation report says that at this time the smallest chamber was completely filled with earth, stones, ash and human and animal bones.

When the rubble was cleared, a woman’s incomplete skeleton was found, lacking the skull, and one of the leg bones of the skeleton was deformed.

The woman's skull was later found upright in the large main chamber.

Found with the skeleton was a bone pin thought to have been used to fasten a garment or shroud.

There is much folklore associated with the wedge tomb, and, as the translation "Hag's Bed" suggests, legend has it that a hag lived at the site, and she has been associated with the 'Cailleach', a Celtic hag goddess.

According to Uisce Éireann, the National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality.

Since 2018, the delivery of the programme represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country.

Uisce Éireann said it is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

