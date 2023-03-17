Cork City Council ‘actively progressing’ the delivery of 135 affordable homes

Cork City Council has said it is “actively progressing” the delivery of 135 affordable homes through four residential development projects across the city.

It comes following concerns raised by local representatives in Cork who condemned what they described as “shocking delays” in affordable housing schemes in the city.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould and Councillor Kenneth Collins both called on the Government to identify delays in affordable housing delivery in Cork city and work to resolve such delays.

Speaking about the situation in Cork city, Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould said: “It is now March, and nobody has moved into affordable housing in Cork city. Cork City Council are now saying it will be April before the first homes are handed over.

“Some of these homes were opened for application in August 2022. Some of these homes are built, and they’re ready to be moved into.” Deputy Gould said people need to be moved into built homes so that Cork City Council can “focus their effort on new sites to deliver more affordable housing” but said that “red tape and bureaucracy” are causing delays and that it must be resolved.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said: “Cork City Council is actively progressing delivery of 135 affordable homes through 4 residential development projects across the city. The sales process in respect of 100 of those 135 affordable homes has commenced.

“As is the case with the purchase of any residential property, there exist requirements on all parties with an interest, to comply with standard practice financial and legal processes."

“Such processes by their very nature dictate certain timelines that are required to complete and conclude the purchase of a property and enable occupation by the purchaser.” The spokesperson said that Cork City Council will continue to assist to expedite those processes where possible and enable the occupation of those affordable homes.