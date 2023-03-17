Mixed reaction to Micheál Martin’s comment on housing

Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s comment that Ireland was turning a corner on house building, has been met with mixed responses from those at the frontline of the housing issue in Cork.

Conor O’Connell of the Construction Industry Federation said last year saw a significant increase from 21,000 units to over 29,000. However, supply determinants, such as zoned land, and planning, are “very much under duress”.

There was a 43% decline in planning permissions by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, which “will be of concern”. A new first home scheme is yielding results, and 2023 saw the highest level of January housing starts in over 10 years, said Mr O’Connell, but that supply is not meeting demand in Cork. The city has seen a population increase of 100,000 people between 2006 and 2022. Mr O’Connell said the federation would welcome more government spending on social housing.

Anti-dereliction campaigner with Anois in Cork, Jude Sherry, said Ireland has “turned a corner” but “it’s not a positive corner.” With the eviction ban ending, more people will end up homeless and in extreme stress, she said. There are only 22 houses for rent on Daft.ie in the whole of Cork City.

Speeding up the process of making 300 empty council houses available to new tenants would help alleviate the crisis, said Ms Sherry.

Rory Kelleher of the Cork Chamber of Commerce said that the lack of housing supply is the major issue for their members. “We need to be building significantly more this year, to have turned a corner. We need high-density, high-quality apartments in the city centre,” he said.

Making these affordable at a price where people can afford them has to be a priority, he said.

“Overall housing supply needs to be hugely ramped up, but development in the city centre is really key to Cork being a successful and sustainable city.”

Threshold housing advice centre in Cork said the rental sector is a gateway into homelessness. It said the current tax credit of €500 for tenants is unlikely to stem the many challenges private renters are facing.

“An acceleration of the Housing For All strategy to ensure the delivery of secure, affordable units, to those who desperately need them will be critical in alleviating the current crisis,” said a spokesperson.