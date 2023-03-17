New Cork city council strategy to help tackle housing issues

A new strategy, in place to address lengthy delays, aims to more than halve the turnaround time from 75 weeks to 32 by the end of this year.
It comes as the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s Local Authority Performance Indicator Report for 2021 published at the end of last year stated that, on average, vacant council homes in the city were lying idle for around 75 weeks.
The commission, which is the national independent oversight body for the local government sector in Ireland, compared the 2021 average reletting times for the six main urban authorities of Cork, Dublin, and Galway cities, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, and South Dublin County Councils and found that the longest average reletting time across these six authorities was recorded by Cork city.
At the most recent housing strategic policy committee meeting, however, Cork city councillors were informed that the council is making headway in reducing turnaround times.