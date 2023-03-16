Man sentenced for biting partner on stomach and punching her

A man bit his partner on the stomach as well as punching her, it was alleged during a case under the Domestic Violence Act.

The young man admitted breaching a protection order.

However, his solicitor, Pat Casey, said the defendant denied the allegations of punching her, grabbing her by the neck or biting her.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that in that event it was not a plea of guilty so he was going to hear the evidence at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court where the parties cannot be identified.

After hearing both sides, the judge convicted the defendant and imposed a five-month jail term, suspended on condition that he would have no convictions in the next two years.

The judge also put him on a 12-month probation bond and told him to engage with the probation service.

He also said the defendant should only have respectful communication with the injured party, with whom he has a child.