Cork County Council visits Tourism Ireland in New York

Representatives of Cork County Council, who are in New York for the St Patrick’s Day period, met with senior executives from Tourism Ireland yesterday. The Cork contingent were briefed on Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in the United States for 2023, which is in full swing right now.

This year, Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotions in the United States in the hopes to rebuild overseas tourism to Ireland and to drive the return of revenue from American tourists to pre-pandemic levels.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said:

“We were delighted to meet with the representatives of Cork County Council and to have the opportunity to brief them about the extensive promotional programme we are undertaking in the United States this year.

“Our new Fill your heart with Ireland campaign will go live at the beginning of April. The campaign is about celebrating the different ways in which Ireland fills the hearts of our visitors and of locals – and inviting potential American holidaymakers to come and experience those for themselves.”

St Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity for Ireland and Irish tourism, so Tourism Ireland in the United States is rolling out an extensive programme of trade, media and consumer activity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile around the St Patrick’s Day period.

“Our St Patrick’s Day programme includes an extensive and targeted programme of trade, media and consumer activity to rebuild overseas tourism this year.

“Our aim is to remind American holidaymakers that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage. We are taking every opportunity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile around this St Patrick’s Day period.”