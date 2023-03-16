Cork trains resume with some delays after reports of incident turn out to be 'false alarm'

Commuters in Cork were impacted by delays on train lines this afternoon, however, it has since emerged a reported incident was a “false alarm”.

Irish Rail received a report regarding an incident adjacent to the line between Cork and Mallow this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told The Echo: “When the emergency services attended (the scene) and when we inspected the lines ourselves, it was a false alarm.”

The spokesperson added: “We had to ensure that there was nobody either injured or fatally injured adjacent to the line, so that is why it had to be checked fully when the report was received."

Irish Rail’s official Twitter account informed commuters that the line has been cleared and the Dublin Heuston to Cork Kent journeys have resumed and delays up to 60 minutes should be expected.

Update: The line has been cleared. Dublin Heuston to Cork services are resuming with delays of up to 60 minutes. -AB https://t.co/LrNVIuCNJt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 16, 2023

Irish Rail’s spokesperson issued an apology to commuters.

“Unfortunately, it did cause significant delays and we apologise to customers for that, but we hope they understand that there was a need to ensure that we didn't have a serious issue.”