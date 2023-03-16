Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 18:19

Cork trains resume with some delays after reports of incident turn out to be 'false alarm'

Irish Rail received a report regarding an incident adjacent to the line between Cork and Mallow this afternoon.
Cork trains resume with some delays after reports of incident turn out to be 'false alarm'

Irish Rail received a report regarding an incident adjacent to the line between Cork and Mallow this afternoon. File image. Pic; Larry Cummins

Martin Mongan

Commuters in Cork were impacted by delays on train lines this afternoon, however, it has since emerged a reported incident was a “false alarm”.

Irish Rail received a report regarding an incident adjacent to the line between Cork and Mallow this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told The Echo: “When the emergency services attended (the scene) and when we inspected the lines ourselves, it was a false alarm.” 

The spokesperson added: “We had to ensure that there was nobody either injured or fatally injured adjacent to the line, so that is why it had to be checked fully when the report was received."

Irish Rail’s official Twitter account informed commuters that the line has been cleared and the Dublin Heuston to Cork Kent journeys have resumed and delays up to 60 minutes should be expected. 

Irish Rail’s spokesperson issued an apology to commuters.

“Unfortunately, it did cause significant delays and we apologise to customers for that, but we hope they understand that there was a need to ensure that we didn't have a serious issue.”

Read More

Legal snags holding up Carrigaline CCTV scheme 

More in this section

Cork names in the frame as possible replacements for Ryan Tubridy on Late Late Cork names in the frame as possible replacements for Ryan Tubridy on Late Late
gavel 'Selling drugs in Cork city leads to prison' young offender warned in court
Special concert in Cork city showcasing past winners of Over 60's talent competition Special concert in Cork city showcasing past winners of Over 60's talent competition
irish railcork public transport
<p>Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania is on trial charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne between Friday December 27 and Saturday December 28 2019, at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork.</p>

Cork murder trial: Accused joked 'imagine… if the cat ripped off the head', court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more