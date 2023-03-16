Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 17:17

Cork murder trial: Accused joked 'imagine… if the cat ripped off the head', court hears

The conversation described by student and co-worker, Lauryn Walsh, occurred on Sunday morning December 29, 2019 at tables in the smoking area of the Silver Key pub in Cork
Cork murder trial: Accused joked 'imagine… if the cat ripped off the head', court hears

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania is on trial charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne between Friday December 27 and Saturday December 28 2019, at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork.

Liam Heylin

THE man on trial for murder joked days after the discovery of a dismembered body by a man searching for a missing cat – “Imagine… if the cat ripped off the head.” 

This conversation was recalled by a student who worked part time at the premises where the accused man was employed as a chef.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania is on trial charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne between Friday December 27 and Saturday December 28, 2019, at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork.

The conversation described by student and co-worker, Lauryn Walsh, occurred on Sunday morning December 29, 2019 at tables in the smoking area of the Silver Key pub in Cork, where the defendant was employed and known by his Christian name Ionut or as Johnny.

Frankie Dunne's decapitated and dismembered body was found in a garden. File picture
Frankie Dunne's decapitated and dismembered body was found in a garden. File picture

Ms Walsh said she and Johnny and another member of staff were outside at tables, as were a couple of regular customers. She recalled that Johnny was ignoring the conversation and staring into space but that he paid attention to the conversation when it turned to news of the discovery of a body.

Ms Walsh said that a lady called Jean and an elderly regular customer, whom she only knew as ‘black coffee man’, were talking about the news. 

She said, “Johnny got up and went up to where black coffee man and Jean were sitting and said, ‘I just want to listen’.” 

Reference was made in the conversation to a dismembered body being discovered by a man searching for his missing cat.

“Johnny said, ‘Imagine if kitty was playing with the head or if the cat ripped off the head.’ I thought this was inappropriate but typical of Johnny,” Ms Walsh testified.

Restaurant manager, Petar Lucic, recalled that the accused was a hard worker who did not smoke or drink.

Bar manager Ross Campion recalled a conversation with the accused that Sunday when he said, “If anyone asks for me don’t tell them anything. It doesn’t matter. Tomorrow I’ll be gone.” 

And Mr Campion said the defendant repeated this.

The trial continues on Monday March 20.

Read More

Victim decapitated and dismembered after death, murder trial hears

More in this section

gavel 'Selling drugs in Cork city leads to prison' young offender warned in court
Special concert in Cork city showcasing past winners of Over 60's talent competition Special concert in Cork city showcasing past winners of Over 60's talent competition
Victim decapitated and dismembered after death, murder trial hears Victim decapitated and dismembered after death, murder trial hears
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Ryan Tubridy has announced he is stepping down as presenter of The Late Late show after 14 years. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan</p>

Cork names in the frame as possible replacements for Ryan Tubridy on Late Late

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more