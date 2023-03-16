Cork names in the frame as possible replacements for Ryan Tubridy on Late Late

IRELAND is holding its breath pending a decision around broadcaster Ryan Tubridy’s replacement with Cork natives Brendan O’Connor and Marty Morrissey being named among potential hopefuls.

According to Ladbrokes, broadcaster Brendan O’Connor, who hails from Cork, can be backed at 10/1. Ladbrokes has also reported interest in Marty Morrissey, who is currently being backed at 33/1.

The sports commentator and television presenter was born in Mallow, the hometown of his late mother-before moving to the Bronx with his family up to the age of 10. The family then moved to his native’s home of Clare.

While there is much support for the celebrities, questions have been raised about whether former Cork Person of the Year, John Creedon will be considered for the role.

Well.. wasn't expecting that! @TodaywithClaire just announces that Ryan Tubridy is to stand down from The Late Late Show. — john creedon (@johncreedon) March 16, 2023

One Twitter user reached out to the RTÉ broadcaster in support tweeting:

“Please put yourself forward for this. You would be perfect. You have a very natural and genuine way with people when you’re conversing.”

Meanwhile, Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said there has been a lot of speculation around who will fulfil the role.

“Since the news broke that Ryan Tubridy will depart the Late Late Show later this year, fans have been in a frenzy over who will replace the popular RTÉ broadcaster. While only time will tell who will replace ‘Tubs’ in the iconic armchair on Friday nights, with the likes of Miriam O’Callaghan, Claire Byrne and even Marty Morrissey in the mix, there is certainly no shortage of suitable candidates."

Those outside of Cork being named as potential replacements include veteran RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has been installed as the hot-favourite to replace the presenter at odds of 3/1. Claire Byrne is also in the running at 6/1 after stepping back from ‘Claire Byrne Live’ late last year.

Ray D’Arcy is also in the mix at 8/1 to take over the Late Late Show gig, as are Brendan O’Connor and Tommy Tiernan who can be backed at 10/1 and 16/1 respectively.