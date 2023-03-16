'Selling drugs in Cork city leads to prison' young offender warned in court

A young man who has admitted occasional use of cannabis even since his arrest for having €640 worth of the drug almost two years ago was warned of the dangers he was posing to himself.

Judge Olann Kelleher gave the warning to 20-year-old Kian Welch of 60 Pearse Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that at 5.30 p.m. on April 2 2021 the gardaí were on patrol on Pearse Road when they observed the defendant and two other men.

Garda Chris Campbell approached and got a strong smell of cannabis.

A search was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act and the accused dropped a plastic bag on the ground.

More cannabis was found on his person. The total value of the drugs was €640.

He admitted having possession of these drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would put sentencing back until July 4 to check if the young man stays out of trouble.

The judge expressed concern that the probation report referred to the young man continuing to use cannabis occasionally. “That increases your risk of reoffending,” Judge Kelleher said to him.

The judge told him that in the normal course in Cork District Court, “Selling drugs in Cork city leads to prison.”