Special concert in Cork city showcasing past winners of Over 60's talent competition

A real treat is promised for the last Sunday of the month, with a free concert planned for the heart of Cork city.

A well-known and respected advocate for the elderly, Paddy O’Brien has been to the forefront of Cork’s Over 60s talent competition for 46 years.

With the Over 60s competition on ice since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr O’Brien has found new ways to keep the show on the road.

“I started the Over 60s back in 1977 for one reason only, it was not to fundraise but to try and combat loneliness,” Mr O’Brien told The Echo.

“One of the greatest problems in Ireland that the elderly face is loneliness, and loneliness is like one of the conventional diseases in that it kills people.

“All of my life I’m trying to do something to bring a bit of joy to people’s lives and get them out of their homes, so 1977 I started the Over 60s talent competition, and it went from strength to strength,” he said.

“Regrettably, due to the Covid pandemic, I had to discontinue it, and I’m not doing it either this year out of the simple reason that a lot of elderly people are not leaving their homes.” However, over the last year or so, Mr O’Brien has organised an over-60s group which tours nursing homes throughout the city and county on Thursday afternoons, bringing a spark of music and variety to all they meet.

Now Mr O’Brien and his group are planning a special concert in the Cork Penny Dinners Craoí na Laoí centre on James’s Street.

“I was talking to Caitriona Twomey and she said ‘I’d love if you came in’ and on Sunday afternoon, the 26, the last Sunday of the month, we’ll have past winners of the Over 60s there, and they will perform a concert for the afternoon,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We’ll be starting at 3pm and we’ll have some past winners and as well as that some finalists as well and we will have the High Hopes Choir as well. Admission is free, and all are welcome, and please God we might brighten up the day for a few people.

“We’ll have plenty of singing and entertainment and there’s loads of room in the beautiful new centre, so if anyone wants to dance, they’re more than welcome to take to the floor,” Mr O’Brien said.

The concert will take place from 3pm on Sunday 26 March, in the Cork Penny Dinners Craoí na Laoí centre on James’s Street.