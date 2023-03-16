Fota Wildlife Park welcome a new tiger

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the arrival of a new tiger.

The park has introduced a new critically endangered female Sumatran tiger named Jambi.

Jambi recently arrived from Heidelberg Zoo, Germany, after a transition period when she settled into her new habitat in the Asian Sanctuary.

The big cat has come to Fota Wildlife Park as part the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s (EAZA) endangered breeding programme (EEP) for Sumatran tigers, which Fota Wildlife Park has been involved in since 2014.

Jambi, recently arrived from Heidelberg Zoo, Germany.

Julien Fonteneau, Lead Ranger, said, "Introducing a new tiger to the current streak is a very specialised process that requires a high degree of training and husbandry. At first, the new tiger must be allowed to acquaint itself with their new environment."

"Jambi was quiet for the first few days, but she is now a lot more confident, and we have started tong feeding her and doing some basic training. We introduce the tigers through the mesh during this stage, and the three are getting on well. "

The Sumatran tiger is one of the rarest subspecies of tigers in the world and was classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008.

It is estimated that fewer than 350 individuals remain in the wild and therefore, every Sumatran tiger born in zoological parks is so important to maintain an insurance population in case the Sumatran tiger becomes extinct in the wild.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jambi to Fota Wildlife Park," said Declan O'Donovan, Animal Care Manager.

"The animal Rangers are working hard to ensure that she is experiencing a seamless, safe and comfortable transition. We hope Jambi’s arrival will help educate our visitors about species and biodiversity conservation."

The Park received its first Sumatran tigers, a male Denar and a female Dourga in 2014, who produced two offspring, a female Dharma in May 2017 and a male, Dash in June 2019.

Female Sumatran tiger, Dourga, arrived in Fota Wildlife Park in 2014 as part of the EEP initiative.

Dash quickly settled in and mated with the resident female Kasarna which resulted in the birth of two cubs earlier this year.

Fota Wildlife Park will celebrate 40 years in June and is set to announce a programme of live events across the season, including feeding times which are available daily throughout the Park this Saint Patrick's weekend.