Woman arrested after failing to appear in court for sentencing

A young woman from Mahon who jumped bail and failed to appear in court to be sentenced for endangering life by throwing beer bottles out of a car being pursued by gardaí from the scene of a crime has been arrested.

Michelle Harrington appeared in Cork District Court following her arrest by Garda Ray Costello. She has a number of cases before the district court.

But she is also required at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to be sentenced for endangerment. She has now been remanded in custody until April 18 for that purpose.

34-year-old Ms Harrington of 10 Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, should have appeared last month at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Helen Boyle issued a bench warrant for her arrest following her failure to attend.

Harrington previously pleaded guilty to endangerment and two other charges against her on the indictment.

The charges to which Michelle Harrington pleaded guilty are that on December 26 2021 at Westridge, Ballinrea, Carrigaline, County Cork, the accused entered a property to carry out a theft.

The second charge states that she possessed stolen property at Templeusque, Glanmire, Cork, last December 26.

The most serious of the charges charge states that on the same date at Ballythomas, Cork, she recklessly engaged in conduct while a passenger in a car that failed to stop for gardaí, namely that she allegedly leaned out the window of this car, threw glass beer bottles at following garda vehicles, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

A co-accused admitted two counts of endangerment by driving a car at gardaí on the same date, once at Watergrasshill and a second time at Glenville.

He also admitted burglary at Lagan Grove, Mayfield and at Ballinrea in Carrigaline, all on December 26 2021.