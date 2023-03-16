Zebra crossing safety improvement works set to ‘significantly improve road safety’ outside Cork school

ZEBRA crossing safety improvement works, which have been approved to proceed, are anticipated to “significantly improve road safety” outside a school in Cork city.

Cork city councillors this week green-lit the proposed works to upgrade the existing zebra crossing outside Cork Educate Together National School (CETNS) on Grattan Street to a raised zebra crossing.

In a report issued to councillors, director of services in the council’s roads and environment operations directorate, David Joyce, said the existing crossing presents “several issues” with respect to pedestrian safety.

These include traffic lanes flowing at different speeds over the existing crossing; the flashing amber light on the school side of the street obscured to the oncoming traffic by ESB poles and signposts and concerns that the current flashing amber lights are quite dull.

The alteration and improvement works will include the construction of a flat-top ramp on the roadway; reducing the crossing length and improving the visibility of pedestrians with a buildout to the edge of the traffic lane on the eastern side; the installation of two new Belisha beacons and new road markings and warning signage.

In his report, Mr Joyce said the project will “significantly improve road safety” at the location, particularly for pedestrians.

The scheme went to public consultation in late November and four submissions were received by the submission deadline.

Overall, the report stated that there was “broad acceptance of the proposals presented for this scheme”.

Of the four submissions received, none expressed opposition to the proposals.

“When complete, this scheme will provide a safer crossing point for pedestrians with particular benefits accruing to children, staff and parents coming to and from Cork Educate Together National School.

“Overall, it is expected that this scheme will result in a significant improvement in road safety in this part of Grattan Street,” Mr Joyce said. CETNS has been campaigning for safety improvement works for some time.