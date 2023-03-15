New RTÉ quiz show looking for Cork applicants

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 15:08

Their casting team is currently looking for Cork people to appear on the show.
RTÉ will be holding auditions in Cork next month for a brand new quiz show called The Money List.

Their casting team is currently looking for Cork people to appear on the show and the team will be coming to Cork at the end of April to interview shortlisted applicants.

RTÉ Entertainment said they are looking for Corkonians who are up for a bit of fun, who knows a little about a lot, and who would like to be part of a great new Irish television show where they could win lots of money.  

The concept for the game show is simple, if you keep winning, you keep earning.

Do you think this is you? Or do you know someone who would be brilliant?

RTÉ wants to hear your answers to questions like these – What would people be most surprised to learn about you? If you could be anyone for a day, who would that be? What is your guilty pleasure?

Auditions are scheduled to be held at the end of April in Cork city. 

Interested applicants can apply via the following address here.

