Cork singer to team up with legends in US for Patrick's Day celebrations

Cork singer-songwriter Roy Buckley is set to spend St Patrick’s Day in the USA showcasing Irish music to his American audiences.

The Corkman embarked on his first St Patrick’s Festival Tour of the USA since the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this month, kicking off the tour of solo shows and collaborations with some very talented Irish trailblazers in Florida on March 10.

He is set to play Lake Havasu City in Arizona on St Patrick’s Day and will finish his tour in Virginia on March 25.

Teaming up with the Dublin City Ramblers after being invited by Sean McGuinness to join them in playing some concerts in Florida, he said: “It’s always an honour to share the stage with Sean, not just for the thrill of performing Dublin City Rambler hits such as The Ferryman and Dublin in the Rare Old Times written for the group by our late friend Pete St John, but also considering Sean has given an entire lifetime to Irish music.

“Fans, peers, and artists young and old have a ton of respect for Sean.”

He said his final shows in Lake Havasu, one of which sees him join forces with Dave Browne and Dave Rooney of The Black Donnellys, are a full circle moment for him as back as his St Patrick’s Festival Tour in the US was cut short after only two days due to the pandemic in 2020.

At the time, the launch of The Black Donnellys movie An Irish Story: This is my Home in Las Vegas was also cancelled but went on to be released and win an Emmy Award, gaining huge viewership since it was made available on Netflix in Europe and Amazon Prime in the USA.

“I often joke with the lads telling them that it was my 10-second cameo appearance in the movie that won them the award.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the US at the end of April for a three-week residency with one of The Black Donnellys, Guinness World Record-breaking guitarist Dave Browne, at the Mandalay Bay Casino Resort.”

Mr Buckley said he has been loving his time on tour and that he loves supporting Irish music and songwriting.

“It’s important to our Irish culture and we have some amazing artists in this country,” he said.