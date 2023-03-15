Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 11:27

Parts of city facing water outages on Monday

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Monday 20 March.
A traffic management plan is to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Donal O’Keeffe

Parts of northside facing water outages on Monday Mains repair works may cause water supply disruptions to parts of Cork city early next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said mains repair works would affect some areas of the northside of the city on Monday.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Sunday's Well Road, Lee Road, Rose Hill, Hyde Park and surrounding areas.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Monday 20 March, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00060456.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Sunday’s Well is one of the areas of the city which have been affected by repeated instances of discoloured water since the then-Irish Water opened its new water treatment plant on the Lee Road.

In October of last year, after a series of questions from The Echo, Irish Water admitted that it had been responsible for the discolouration of at least some of the city’s drinking supply.

The company said an adjustment of the chemicals used in water preparation had caused rusty sediment to be stripped from the inside of Cork city’s century-old water mains, resulting in discoloured water pouring out of household taps.

Irish Water did not respond when asked in October why it had waited until after The Echo had asked before admitting it had caused the discolouration.

