Public meeting held on housing needs in Cork city 

A public meeting on housing needs was held in the Metropole Hotel last night.

The meeting was hosted by Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry.

Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners and Frank O’Connor of Derelict Ireland were among the speakers at the public meeting.

Ms Twomey said a lot of ‘fear’ has been expressed since it was announced that the Government’s temporary stay on evictions will expire at the end of March. ““The decision last week was awful. Since the decision was made there has been an awful lot of fear. People don’t know where to turn to. It is just frightening. The people facing eviction now are people who had made those places their home over a number of years. They have no place to go as there is no property available on the rental market. It is almost impossible,” she said.

“The government have no plan in place,” said Ms Twomey. “There is nothing in place for the homeless that are already there let along the extra families that are now going to be faced with this. People have been coming to Penny Dinner homeless for over ten years. They are still coming as nothing has been done for them.

“People are also telling us their mortgages have gone up an extra €500 and €600 a month in the last few months. The government don’t seem to have any feeling on the people it is impacting. Why can’t the government be of service to their electorate?” she added.

Deputy Barry said it is time to demand emergency action on housing for Cork. "There are 700 derelict buildings within two square kilometres of Cork city centre. Instead of taking emergency action to make many of these available to house people the Government has overturned the eviction ban and failed to take action on vacancy and dereliction. It is time to demand emergency action on housing for Cork.”