Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 19:30

Man jailed for five years and nine months after carrying out sexual attack at knifepoint

The crimes dated back to October 25, 2014, and the man pleaded guilty more recently to charges of assault causing harm and sexual assault on his then-partner.
Man jailed for five years and nine months after carrying out sexual attack at knifepoint

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork: “It was a significant assault and has caused significant harm to her. The culpability of the accused is high. A knife was produced."

Echo reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD man who sexually attacked his ex-partner at knifepoint has been jailed for five years and nine months.

Garda Muireann Byrne said the crimes dated back to October 25, 2014, and the man pleaded guilty more recently to charges of assault causing harm and sexual assault on his then-partner.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork: “It was a significant assault and has caused significant harm to her. The culpability of the accused is high. A knife was produced.

“She was put through a very frightening experience. He threatened to take his own life at the scene. This can only have heightened the anxiety she had to endure.

“The appropriate headline sentence is at the higher end, particularly so given production of the knife during the offending. The headline sentence is nine-and-a-half years.”

Mitigating factors — including the guilty plea, his difficult and tragic family background, and absence of previous sexual convictions — were taken into consideration and the last two-and-a-half years of the sentence were suspended. The remaining seven years then had the last 15 months suspended to take into consideration psychiatric history and drug and alcohol addiction, and to encourage rehabilitation. It was backdated to October 2021.

The victim said it was convenient for the accused to have no memory of his actions and she wished she was able to forget it.

Garda Byrne said the accused returned home at 5am in an intoxicated condition on the occasion. Shortly before noon, there was an argument, he got angry, and told his partner to go to the bedroom.

He punched her in the face and started ripping off her clothes. She ran from the house in fear. 

“He dragged her from the front gate up the rocky drive to the house, causing her to bleed. She tried to calm him down. He told her, ‘Don’t try and run away from me, I have a knife’,” said Garda Byrne.

The man sexually assaulted her at knifepoint and said, ‘I know I am going to jail for this.’ He said he did not know why he was doing this. He then put the knife to his own throat and threatened to take his own life.

The injured party managed to calm him down and got him some beer. She pretended to go to the toilet and escaped.

The accused admitted himself for psychiatric treatment which he received over the following two months. He then fled to the UK, where he worked under a different name, and was ultimately arrested on a European arrest warrant.

More in this section

Cork murder trial: Arms of dismembered body found draped over tree Cork murder trial: Arms of dismembered body found draped over tree
€100,000 towards Northern Ring Road labelled a 'joke' by councillor calling for 'real funding' for project €100,000 towards Northern Ring Road labelled a 'joke' by councillor calling for 'real funding' for project
Final call for mystery Cork EuroMillions ticket winner to come forward Final call for mystery Cork EuroMillions ticket winner to come forward
cork court
<p>A NUMBER of Cork City Library staff have been subjected to intimidation amid protests relating to LGBTQ+ reading material. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Cork City Library staff subject to intimidation and protests related to LGBTQ+ reading material

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more