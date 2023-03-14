Cork murder trial: Arms of dismembered body found draped over tree

THE arms of a dismembered body were found draped over the branch of a tree, the head was found nearby in a black refuse bag and the body itself was found under the tree at the derelict property on Boreenmanna Road.

That was the evidence from crime scene examiner, Garda Stephen Dennehy, at the murder trial taking place at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

“We found the two arms… They were draped over a branch, not thrown randomly. It looked like they were placed there.

“We found the head in a bag. We found clothes in another bag,” Garda Dennehy said.

Prosecution senior counsel Ray Boland asked the witness, “Can you describe the bag with the head?”

Garda Dennehy said, “It was extremely bloody. The wounds would have been fresh. They looked recent.”

Garda Dennehy went to the crime scene at Castlegreine House a number of times between December 28 and 31, 2019 to examine the scene.

Two men walking past Castlegreine House – known locally as ‘the castle’ – at around 8.20 p.m. on Friday December 27, 2019 – gave evidence of what they heard.

Donal Keane said he was alerted to sounds from the property because he knew it was derelict.

“About 20 yards short of the property – 20 to 30 yards – we heard a loud crack sound like a firecracker and then there was silence after that… I knew it was derelict, I was quite surprised that night, I knew there was somebody in there.”

Det. Garda Padraig Harrington and Det. Brian Barron at the Courthouse at Anglesea Street, Cork for the start of the Francis ' Frankie ' Dunne murder trial. Picture Dan Linehan

Mr Keane’s friend, Kevin Goggin, said, “As I was outside I heard voices at Castlegreine House there was a big, loud noise, a crunching sound like a heavy glass bottle being smashed against concrete. It was a very loud crunch. I went to the gate but did not go in.”

Mr Keane and Mr Goggin later approached gardaí to make statements about what they heard when they noticed garda activity around the property the following day.

A jury of eight women and four men was sworn in on March 13 for the trial before Mr Justice Paul McDermott of a Romanian national accused of murdering a 64-year-old man whose dismembered body was found on the grounds of the derelict house at Boreenmanna Road in Cork during Christmas 2019.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, 30, with an address at Branistea Village, Damovita County, Romania, pleaded not guilty to the single count of murder. The defendant was put on trial charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne.

The count states that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.