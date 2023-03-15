Pedestrian crossing to be installed at Cork school following several 'near misses'

A SIGNALISED pedestrian crossing is set to be developed in the vicinity of a school in Mayfield where serious traffic concerns have been highlighted.

At a meeting of Cork City Council this week, councillors approved plans for the crossing on the Old Youghal Road in the vicinity of Scoil Cara Junior School.

In a report to councillors on the proposed crossing, the city council’s chief executive Ann Doherty stated that one of the most prominent road traffic issues in the area is pedestrian safety and a lack of good quality pedestrian facilities.

“The problem is particularly acute in the vicinity of the Junior School.

“There have been several incidents and near misses in this area in the recent past with no dedicated crossing facilities to link the school on the northern side of the road with the residential areas to the south,” Ms Doherty said.

In a bid to improve road safety on the Old Youghal Road near the school, the council will install a signal controlled pedestrian crossing.

Funding for the works has been made available by the North East Local Area Committee (LAC).

Workers’ Party councillor Ted Tynan, who has been campaigning for pedestrian safety improvements at the location for some time, said he looked forward to the work commencing soon.