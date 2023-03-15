Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Pedestrian crossing to be installed at Cork school following several 'near misses'

In a report to councillors on the proposed crossing, the city council’s chief executive Ann Doherty stated that one of the most prominent road traffic issues in the area is pedestrian safety and a lack of good quality pedestrian facilities.
Pedestrian crossing to be installed at Cork school following several 'near misses'

“There have been several incidents and near misses in this area in the recent past with no dedicated crossing facilities to link the school on the northern side of the road with the residential areas to the south,” Ms Doherty said. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Amy Nolan

A SIGNALISED pedestrian crossing is set to be developed in the vicinity of a school in Mayfield where serious traffic concerns have been highlighted.

At a meeting of Cork City Council this week, councillors approved plans for the crossing on the Old Youghal Road in the vicinity of Scoil Cara Junior School.

In a report to councillors on the proposed crossing, the city council’s chief executive Ann Doherty stated that one of the most prominent road traffic issues in the area is pedestrian safety and a lack of good quality pedestrian facilities.

“The problem is particularly acute in the vicinity of the Junior School.

“There have been several incidents and near misses in this area in the recent past with no dedicated crossing facilities to link the school on the northern side of the road with the residential areas to the south,” Ms Doherty said.

In a bid to improve road safety on the Old Youghal Road near the school, the council will install a signal controlled pedestrian crossing.

Funding for the works has been made available by the North East Local Area Committee (LAC).

Workers’ Party councillor Ted Tynan, who has been campaigning for pedestrian safety improvements at the location for some time, said he looked forward to the work commencing soon.

More in this section

Law and justice concept Jail term of hostel resident who threatened to kill staff member is suspended on appeal
Cork murder trial: Arms of dismembered body found draped over tree Cork murder trial: Arms of dismembered body found draped over tree
gavel Prisoner released on compassionate grounds to attend mother's funeral got intoxicated and never went
corkcork schools
<p>A NUMBER of Cork City Library staff have been subjected to intimidation amid protests relating to LGBTQ+ reading material. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Cork City Library staff subject to intimidation and protests related to LGBTQ+ reading material

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more