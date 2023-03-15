Cork TY students on the bus to better road safety

STUDENTS from a Cork secondary school recently received valuable lessons about road safety and how to stay safe on the roads when the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shuttle bus visited their school.

TY students from Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar participated in a very worthwhile one-day session with representatives from the RSA as part of a transition year module.

The RSA shuttle bus was equipped with interactive displays and demonstrations to educate the students on all aspects of road safety, from the importance of wearing seatbelts to the dangers of using mobile phones, speeding and the use of drink and drugs while driving.

Read More Cork village facing water outages on Wednesday

TY co-ordinator in Coláiste an Chroí Naofa Andrew Barry said all their TY students visited the RSA shuttle bus which was parked at the back of the school. “Our fourth-year students participated in the initiative. It was a great experience for our students. It was our first time having the RSA visit our school. We were very fortunate to have it as they are in high demand,” he said.

The secondary school teacher said it is ‘important’ for TY students to learn practical tips during the academic year. “The RSA roadshow is a good addition to the TY programme. It is very beneficial for students, and it helps them to get a strong understanding of the rules of the road. They learned about hazard perception and getting them to see what it is like to be on roads with hazards in their way. It was also very interactive. The shuttle bus had a brake reaction timer which would tell the students when it was the most appropriate time to slow down.

“The students learnt so much from the education roadshow experience. It is so important for TY students to learn practical tips over the year. We have 71 students, so each class had a session with the RSA instructors who were there all day. I have already been on to the RSA to book another session next year as we don’t want to miss out,” he added.

“I thought it was fabulous,” said Coláiste an Chroí Naofa student Jade Noonan. “Learning all the rules of the road and the safety aspects of it is so beneficial. They gave us great tips and useful advice on what to do in certain situations. We learned so many things can impact driving and in particular the hazards that affect drivers on a daily basis. When I begin driving, I will be able to apply all I learned from this course. It will also help with doing the theory test. It is a great addition to our TY programme.”

The 16-year-old student said the initiative should be rolled out in every school nationwide. “It would be great if this programme was rolled out in every school. Road safety is such a big issue, and it should be talked about a lot more.”

Her classmate Caoimhe O’Leary said they are learning so many things during transition year that they can apply in their daily lives. “It is a great start to have this under our belt before we start driving. It was so practical and a great addition to our TY programme. Our school does great work promoting transition year. We are learning a lot of things that we can apply in our daily lives. We have a great school with great teachers.”