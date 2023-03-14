Four Cork athletes to take part in World Transplant Games

FOUR Cork transplant recipients are jetting off to Perth next month to take part in the World Transplant Games, as part of a team of 14 athletes representing Ireland.

The four Cork organ recipients are Michael Kiely of Ballylanders, Mitchelstown, who received a kidney from a living donor, Pat O’Sullivan of Mallow who received a kidney from a deceased donor, Hugh Nolan of Donaraile, kidney from a deceased donor, and Mairead O’Mahony of Berrings who received bone marrow from her brother.

The games will take place from April 15 to 21. This follows a four-year hiatus for the biennial World Transplant Games, as the previous event planned for 2021 had to be cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish squad gathered at the ALSAA Sports Complex, Dublin airport on Sunday, March 12, and were joined by family, friends and other members of the Transplant Team Ireland programme, to receive their official team kit.

Guest speaker at the event organised by the Irish Kidney Association was former Olympian triathlete Gavin Noble, the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and 2023 European Games.

Ranging in age from 36 up to 75, the current Transplant Team Ireland panel of 10 inspirational men and four women travelling to Perth have all received organ transplants including two livers, two bone marrows, and 10 kidneys. They will be among over 1,200 participants from over 50 countries.

Mr Noble shared some of the wisdom he gained from his participation in the 2012 Olympic Games.

"Each and every one of you on the Transplant Team are an inspiration as you are living your best life, honouring your donors and representing your country in sport.”

For more about the World Transplant Games visit www.worldtransplantgames.org or follow a blog at www.transplantteamireland.ie.