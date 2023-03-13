'Surge' in Covid-19 and winter vomiting presentations causing delays at Mercy's emergency department

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) emergency department (ED) is currently experiencing high demand for its services due to a “marked increase” in attendances of acutely ill patients and a “surge” in Covid-19 and winter vomiting presentations.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital said this is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs.

While the ED remains open 24/7, MUH said it is regrettable that patients “are and will continue to experience delays”.

The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

The public is reminded that South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

The statement added that patient care is a priority at MUH, with hospital management stressing that the clinical needs of all patients in the emergency department are being cared for.