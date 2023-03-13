Aldi report shows economic contribution to County Cork

ALDI Ireland has detailed its contribution to Cork’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In its annual Aldi Economic Impact Report the company said it paid more than €30 million in wages and salaries and opened one new store in Cork in 2022.

In 2022, Aldi sourced €70 million of produced food and drink from Cork suppliers. Aldi partners with 30 Cork producers, including long-term relationships with Irish Yoghurts and Boulta Agri.

Last year, Aldi began working with five new Cork suppliers for the first time, including Sibly Foods Ltd and Hyde Ltd, opening opportunities for local companies to stock their local produce on the shelves of one of Ireland’s leading retailers.

Operating 25 stores in Cork and a regional distribution centre in Mitchelstown, Aldi employs over 850 full time staff in the county. Aldi opened a new store in Clonakilty last year, creating a total of 30 new jobs locally.

Aldi’s stores support multiple charities across Cork at a local level. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Cork stores donating over 300,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cobh Community Hospital and St Johns Ambulance Glanmire and Marymount Hospital & Hospice some of the many local charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant in 2022.

In addition to donating to local charities, Aldi also supports local communities through its tree planting initiative, with a commitment to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees across Ireland by 2025. As part of this commitment, Aldi has planted nearly 230,000 trees in Cork to date.

Niall O’Connor, group managing director, Aldi Ireland, said:

“Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve.

“Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities, and families right across Cork.

“We’re delighted to announce that we spent over €70 million sourcing locally produced food and drink from Cork suppliers in 2022, while investing more than €230 million in the county since opening our first Cork store in Ballincollig in 1999.”

All available job opportunities in County Cork can be found on the Aldi Recruitment website.