Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 13:25

Aldi report shows economic contribution to County Cork

In its annual Aldi Economic Impact Report the company said it paid more than €30 million in wages and salaries and opened one new store in Cork in 2022.
Aldi report shows economic contribution to County Cork

Aldi partners with 30 Cork producers, including long-term relationships with Irish Yoghurts and Boulta Agri. pic denis scannell

Martin Mongan

ALDI Ireland has detailed its contribution to Cork’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In its annual Aldi Economic Impact Report the company said it paid more than €30 million in wages and salaries and opened one new store in Cork in 2022.

In 2022, Aldi sourced €70 million of produced food and drink from Cork suppliers. Aldi partners with 30 Cork producers, including long-term relationships with Irish Yoghurts and Boulta Agri.

Last year, Aldi began working with five new Cork suppliers for the first time, including Sibly Foods Ltd and Hyde Ltd, opening opportunities for local companies to stock their local produce on the shelves of one of Ireland’s leading retailers.

Operating 25 stores in Cork and a regional distribution centre in Mitchelstown, Aldi employs over 850 full time staff in the county. Aldi opened a new store in Clonakilty last year, creating a total of 30 new jobs locally.

Aldi’s stores support multiple charities across Cork at a local level. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Cork stores donating over 300,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cobh Community Hospital and St Johns Ambulance Glanmire and Marymount Hospital & Hospice some of the many local charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant in 2022.

In addition to donating to local charities, Aldi also supports local communities through its tree planting initiative, with a commitment to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees across Ireland by 2025. As part of this commitment, Aldi has planted nearly 230,000 trees in Cork to date.

Niall O’Connor, group managing director, Aldi Ireland, said:

“Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve.

“Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities, and families right across Cork.

“We’re delighted to announce that we spent over €70 million sourcing locally produced food and drink from Cork suppliers in 2022, while investing more than €230 million in the county since opening our first Cork store in Ballincollig in 1999.”

All available job opportunities in County Cork can be found on the Aldi Recruitment website.

More in this section

Law and justice concept Cork man jailed for the repeated sexual abuse of his younger sister-in-law
Cork weather: A wet, windy and cold week ahead Cork weather: A wet, windy and cold week ahead
Cork town facing water supply disruption on Thursday Cork town facing water supply disruption on Thursday
cork businesscork
<p>Vadim Veste of Clancy Street, Fermoy, claimed that he got into a dispute with the woman regarding some issue with her dog but he later admitted that the account which she gave of the incident was correct. File picture. </p>

'I thought I was going to die', victim of Fermoy sexual assault tells court 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more