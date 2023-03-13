Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers to host fundraising concert at Opera House

SEVERAL well-known personalities will take part in a fundraising concert for a Cork city primary school in the Opera House on Sunday, April 23 at 7pm.

Gaeilscoil Pheig Sayers are holding a fundraiser in aid of their new school sports hall and there will be performances from acts such as Myles Gaffney, Róisín Nic Liam, Chris Kent, Amy O’Connor, Tomás Ó Sé, Valerie Mulcahy and Timmy Long of The Two Norries.

The school were approved for a purpose-built school building beside their current location last May. The proposed new building however won’t include a fit-for-purpose school hall, so the school have taken on the initiative said school principal Adrian Breathnach. “We are getting a new school but unfortunately the sports hall they are building is not adequate at all. It is very small which is disappointing. We are aiming to raise another €100,000 ourselves to give to the department to make a bigger sports hall. It will be available for use for both the school and community. This hall will also be made available to the community in the evening time,” he said.

Amy O'Connor, Cork Senior Camogie and St. Vincents Camogie with Grainne Ni Choilean, Ruby Ni Neill and Ellie O Súilleabháin, members of the School choir who will perform at the fundraiser. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The primary school principal said there will be a variety of acts performing on the night. “There is a huge variety of artists. The school choir will be performing. There will be a kind of podcast conversation with the four sports stars Teddy McCarthy, Valerie Mulcahy, Amy O’Connor and Tomas O Se. This will be a general conversation with Timmy from the Two Norries. We are grateful they have given up their time and they will make for very interesting guests.

Elliot De Bhait, member of the School Band who will perform at the fundraiser. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Chris Kent the comedian will be performing in the second half of the show. We also have Irish dancers from the Mary McCarthy School of Dancing, and we will be finishing up with a few songs. It will go on for three hours. We have a very strong cast. I have to give credit to the parent’s association and muinteoir Evan in the school. The tickets are selling very steadily. We are hoping to have 900 people in attendance on the night. It will be a very enjoyable night,” he added.

Past pupil, Gisele Ni Eafaigh, who will perform at the fundraiser. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We are hoping to raise as much funds as possible,” said Mr Breathnach. “School halls are very expensive. We have a lot of money saved already. As well as a fundraiser it will be great to promote the Irish language in the Opera House as a northside school. We are fostering a love for the language in the northside. Sport is huge in our school. We need a proper PE facility. The more facilities we have the better it is for the school and the community.” The primary school principal said the new sports hall would be accessible to local community groups and clubs.

Members of the School Band who will perform at the fundraiser, Keela Ni Chuinneagain, Jaic O Buachain, Elliot De Bhait, Darragh O Mora. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“The school is a big part of our community. It has nearly become an icon at this stage in Blackpool. We are dealing with community groups and clubs as it is. We will obviously open these facilities to them if they want to use them in the evenings.”

The primary school principal said the new school will be a ‘new’ era for Gaeilscoil Pheig Sayers. “We are meeting the design team now in a few weeks’ time so you would be talking about two years’ time before the school is up and running. It is exciting and it will be a new era. We don’t have to move too far. We are only 300 metres from our current building. We will still be in our own territory and patch.” Tickets at €30 can be bought in the Opera House or from the school office.