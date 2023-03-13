Bilingual play at Cork Arts Theatre 

The director of a production being staged at Cork Arts Theatre this week hopes the fact that the play is bilingual will make it accessible for a wide audience.

A ROS Na Rún star is among the cast of An Phéacóg, being staged the the theatre to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge. Dara Ó Madaoin, who plays Che in the TG4 soap Ros Na Rún, is currently travelling from Galway between filming for rehearsals of An Phéacóg.

The production centres around three friends in Gaelcholáiste Phroinsias Naofa studying for their Leaving Certificate. Things become heated when a member of the gang takes a school prank too far, putting a lot more at stake than just graduation.

The play, which runs from March 13 to March 16, was co-written by Antóin Ó Dúllaing, and English language writer, Sinéad Crowley.

Tickets are priced at €10 per adult and €7 per child.

Aisling Ní Cárthaigh, who is co-founder and artistic director of Cois Laoi Productions - the company behind the play - expressed her excitement about the event.

“The fact that it’s bilingual makes it less intimidating for people,” she said. “It’s much more accessible for the audience, especially those who are getting to grips with the Irish language.”

An Phéacóg comprises a talented young cast made up of Gearóid Ó Treasaigh, Georgia Maguire, Katie Taylor, Linda O’Flaherty and Dara O’Madaoin.

“It’s funny because Katie Taylor’s character is a boxer,” Aisling joked.

“We never realised that the person cast would be named Katie Taylor so it’s almost like it was meant to be.”

Aisling said the team are very heartened by the reactions from their productions, particularly from school children.

“We performed in schools last year and the reaction was great. Hopefully, it will be the same this time around. Irish is a language that is definitely on the rise. There are so many people coming out with an interest in it who want to learn.”

She spoke of how excited they are to have soapstar, Dara Ó Madaoin in the mix.

“My own love of Ros Na Rún comes from my mum. She always has it on at home so it’s exciting to have Dara on board.”