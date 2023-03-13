Meeting opposing Government's decision to lift eviction ban to take place in Cork city

Members of the Cork public have been urged to show their opposition to the Government's decision to lift the eviction ban by attending a protest meeting in Cork city on Tuesday night.

Opposition to lifting the ban is expected to feature strongly at the meeting titled ‘Cork Demands Emergency Housing Action’.

It comes following the Government’s decision to end the eviction ban which has been met with criticism from opposition parties and those who see themselves potentially facing homelessness following this decision.

The meeting will be held in the Metropole Hotel on Tuesday at 7.30pm and will be addressed by Caitriona Twomey of Penny Dinners, Frank O'Connor of #DerelictIreland, Matt Waine of Unite the Union's construction branch, Leen Maarouf from the University College Cork (UCC) Refugee Society and Isobel Kavanagh from the Munster Technological University (MTU) Student Union.

The meeting will be hosted by Socialist Party TD Mick Barry.

Deputy Barry told the Echo this weekend that there are 3,000 households nationally and an estimated 10,000 men, women and children, who will be immediately impacted by the lifting of the eviction ban.

He estimated that hundreds of these households and more than 1,000 people could be immediately impacted here in Cork.

He said that homeless services will not be able to cope with the surge in demand and that whole families will be forced to present to Garda stations in search of shelter.

The Government has lifted the eviction ban at the request of the corporate landlords and the vulture funds.

"It is time for renters and all ordinary people to push back and begin to have our voices heard. All who want to do those things are welcome to attend on Tuesday,” Deputy Barry said.