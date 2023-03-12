'I have been doing all I can for seven years': Cork mum of two frustrated at housing system

A CORK mum has aired frustration about the social housing system, claiming its shortfalls are impacting vulnerable children.

Linda McCarthy, who currently lives in Cork city, said she has spent almost a decade waiting for a council house.

Despite having two children, Jayden (7) and Noah (4), the Cork woman said she and her fiance Adrian kelly are only entitled to a two-bedroom property.

This is particularly difficult, she explained, given that Jayden suffers from sensory processing disorder which means that adequate space is vital for his emotional wellbeing.

Ms McCarthy said she was previously offered a house in Ballincollig but refused it due to the possibility her son may not have access to the supports he requires at a new school.

“I paid out €1,350 for a multidisciplinary assessment so Jayden can have an SNA at the school he is currently attending,” she said.

“He goes to Scoil Oilibhéir in Dublin Hill who have been really supportive. I couldn’t be happier with them.

“He’s also with playing GAA with Glen Rovers. I wouldn’t have started my life here if I thought we would have to be uprooted. If both of the boys were in pre-school it might have been okay but we have made our life here. ”

The mum-of-two said she feels the council isn’t taking into account the specific needs of children.

“The last thing I want is to see Jayden fall through the cracks like so many other children.

Linda McCarthy, fiance Adrian Kelly and sons Noah and Jayden.

“I know that us having an extra room isn’t going to solve the world’s problems but personal space is important.

“He’s particularly sensitive to noise but the behaviour didn’t become more apparent until he reached Senior Infants.

“It’s hard at times for him and his brother to be breathing the same air, never mind be in the same room. I’m trying to give him the best future I possibly can, but this is making things even more difficult.”

The 29-year-old spoke of how she doesn’t want their housing needs to negatively shape their family’s future.

“I know people on the list a shorter length of time than me who have got a home,” she said.

“A lot of the time we feel like we are being unfairly treated. I’m 29-years old.

“Just because I have two boys at the moment doesn’t mean I’ll never want to expand my family again.

“I don’t want to write myself off at such a young age. The last thing I want, if I do go down the path of expanding my family, is to have to wait another 10 to 17 years because the house is unsuitable.”

She reiterated her frustration adding: “At one stage I was thinking about just buying a couch come bed and sleeping downstairs.

“When I told my sister what I was planning to do she told me that was no life for anyone. I have been doing all I can and going through paperwork for the last seven years.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council does not comment on individual cases. “However, it should be noted that the process of assessment for social housing support is governed by national regulations which specify the criteria for eligibility and the need for support,” they said.

They also said “as Cork City Council is obliged to make best use of its housing stock at a time of immense demand for social housing support, applicants will only be considered for properties appropriate to their assessed housing need”.