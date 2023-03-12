Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 08:36

Cork man appeals sentence for theft of tools from van 

Judge Helen Boyle said – after hearing that the accused had just started employment for the first time in a long time – that she would adjourn further hearing of the appeal until July

Liam Heylin

A 39-year-old man appealed against a five-month jail term for stealing €1,200 worth of tools from a van parked in Cork city.

Keith Olden of 225 Blarney Street, Cork, got the jail term at Cork District Court and has appealed it now to Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said the theft was carried out at lunchtime on March 11 2022 at North Abbey Street, Cork.

CCTV of the theft was recovered and Keith Olden was identified as the culprit.

Gardaí found him on Shandon Street in possession of the stolen property.

Fortunately, it was not damaged and it was returned to the owner.

The van was not damaged either as it was unlocked at the time.

Orla Meere, defence barrister, said that at the time of the opportunistic theft he was suffering depression and addiction problems.

“He acknowledges it was entirely wrong." 

Judge Helen Boyle said – after hearing that the accused had just started employment for the first time in a long time – that she would adjourn further hearing of the appeal until July 27 to hear how Olden is progressing in employment.

