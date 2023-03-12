Fury as minister reduces funding for Mallow relief road

A DECISION by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to reduce funding for a relief road in Mallow has been described as “an affront”.

Last month, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) published the 2023 grant allocations to Cork County Council for national roads, active travel, and greenways.

Locals in Mallow expressed shock when it emerged that just €100,000 had been allocated to advance works on the long-awaited Mallow relief road. By contrast, the Midleton-Youghal bypass scheme was allocated €800,000.

John McDonnell, vice-chair of the Mallow Development Partnership, said the town was united in its anger at what it saw as the decision to significantly cut funding needed to progress work on the Mallow relief road and provide a vital link for transport between Cork and Limerick and the regeneration of Mallow and north Cork.

“On the second of February last, Minister For Transport Eamon Ryan, responding to a Dáil question from Deputy Seán Sherlock, confirmed again that planning for the Mallow relief road would proceed later this year,” Mr McDonnell said.

“Two weeks later, the minister reversed this decision by withdrawing most of the funding required and sent shock-waves throughout Mallow and the north Cork region.

"This decision and the manner in which it was taken is an affront to Mallow, its political representatives, the community at large and it must be reversed.”

Mr McDonnell said Mallow had been promised a relief road, a piece of infrastructure he described as vital to Mallow’s economic and business development.

“We have seen, for many years now, the detrimental effects on our town and its hinterland by the lack of such investment.

"We will be writing to our local TDs, ministers, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and others seeking urgent meetings. We will be supporting Cork County Council in their submission for €1.4m to take this long- awaited project to planning,” he said, describing the relief road as “a project which ticks all the boxes on cost effectiveness, town regeneration, and climate change criteria”.

In Minister Ryan’s Dáil reply to Mr Sherlock last month, TII gave a breakdown of the money spent on the project so far; €1,464,252 has been spent on the scheme, the majority of which (€1,131,252) went toward the “technical advisor fee”.

The remaining money went on geo-technical surveys (€256,464), traffic surveys (€49,230), and public consultations (€27,265).

Last year, the scheme received an allocation of €800,000.