Man loses appeal against sentence for Crosshaven assault and other incidents

The manager of a shop in Crosshaven was distressed to have spit sprayed in his face during a disturbance caused by a man at an early stage of the Covid pandemic.

Scott O’Regan of Ardmanning Avenue, Togher, Cork, appealed to Cork Circuit Appeals Court against the sentence imposed on him at Cork District Court for this assault and other matters.

O’Regan did not dispute the facts of the cases against him but said he did not deliberately spit in the face of the man at the Centra in Crosshaven, County Cork, on May 2 2020.

Judge Helen Boyle asked if the spray of spit was deliberate or if it had come about “while conversing.”

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said from the description of the incident in the garda file on the case the particular assault might have occurred while conversing.

Sgt. Kelleher said in his initial outline of the incident which occurred at Centra in Crosshaven, Scott O’Regan was threatening the store manager and “sprayed spit into his face.”

O’Regan also kicked a number of items in the store.

“The man was very upset because Covid was at the forefront at the time,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Other incidents

The appellant also appealed the sentence in relation to another incident at the Spar store in Pearse Square, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Gardaí arrived on that occasion to see a man with a laceration to his forehead. It was established that Scott O’Regan had headbutted him causing injury to his head. He also threw a bottle and can at the injured party but he missed with these missiles.

Jessica Kelleher, defence barrister, said of O’Regan, “He has serious addiction issues.

"These are a contributing factor to his behaviour. When he does drink alcohol or take cocaine – his two addictions – he does get into trouble.

“He ran a successful business in the past. He was very bright and studied business in university. He is a very bright man,” Ms Kelleher said.

As well as appealing in respect of the assault and assault causing harm he also appealed sentence in relation to the case where he was caught on Togher Road, Cork, on February 22 2022 where he was caught with a screwdriver inside his underwear with the sharp side pointed up.

Judge Helen Boyle refused the appeal and affirmed the orders from the district court which amounted to a total prison sentence of four months.