Cork winners named at Irish Restaurant Awards

17 Cork food establishments have been named local winners at this year’s Munster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2023.

Almost 700 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff from across the country celebrated their hard work and achievements at the recent event.

Caitlin Ruth of Caitlin Ruth Food was named the Cork winner of the Local Food Hero Award; Good Day Deli was the Cork winner of the Best Sustainable Practices Award; The Fish Basket was the Cork winner of the Innovator of the Year Award; My Goodness was the Cork winner of the Free From Award; and Restaurant Chestnut took the top Cork spot in the Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Award.

Ronan Sharpe of Elbow Lane was the Cork winner of the Best Restaurant Manager Award and Takashi Miyazaki of Ichigo Ichie was the Cork winner of the Best Chef Award.

Nells Wine Bar was named the Cork winner of the Best Wine Experience Award; WunderKaffe took the top Cork spot in the Best Café Award; Da Mirco Bridge St took the award for the Best World Cuisine Award; Terre Restaurant took the top Cork spot for Best Newcomer Award; and O’Sullivan’s Bar in Crookhaven was the Cork winner of the Pub of the Year Award.

Jacques Restaurant was the Cork winner of the Best Casual Dining Award; Ballymaloe Hotel & Restaurant was the Cork winner of the Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Award; Farmgate Middleton was the Cork winner of the Best Customer Service Award; O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill was the Cork winner of the Best Gastro Pub Award; and finally, Paradiso was the Cork winner of the Best Restaurant Award.

President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, welcomed the return of the Awards with a record-breaking number of public nominations of over 130,000.

“This sheer number of votes highlights the support and appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it," he said. “The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff.

All county winners will now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday, May 15 at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road in Dublin.