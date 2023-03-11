Dogs seized in Cork city after search involving Armed Support Unit 

A number of dogs have been seized by Gardaí in Cork city after being found with injuries and suffering from neglect.

The dogs were found in Mahon on Friday during a search of wasteland involving the Armed Support Unit and Serious Crime Unit.

The dogs were seized due to poor health and a suspected lack of licences and microchips. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí said investigations are continuing and the force is liaising with the CSPCA (Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Cork City Council in relation to the matter.

"Gardaí in Cork carried out a search of wasteland in Mahon, on Friday morning, 10th March 2023," a spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The search involved members of the Armed Support Unit, Serious Crime Unit and Community Engagement sections from Anglesea Street Garda Station and Blackrock Garda Station.

"During the course of the operation, a number of animals were discovered with injuries and suffering from neglect.

"Three dogs were seized under the Animal Health and Welfare Act and Control of Dogs Act, due to poor health and suspected lack of licences and microchips."