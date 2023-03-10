Parts of southside facing water outages next week

Essential maintenance works may cause water supply disruptions to parts of Cork city in the coming days, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said essential maintenance works would affect some areas of the southside of the city on Monday and Tuesday.

Mains repair works on Monday may cause supply disruptions to Wycherley Place, Wycherley Terrace and surrounding areas.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Monday 13 March, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00060180.

Also on Monday, new connections works may cause supply disruptions to Inchvale Road, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas and surrounding areas.

These works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 7pm on 13 March.

The following reference number will link to an update on the company’s website: COR00060310.

On Tuesday, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Evergreen Buildings, Evergreen Street, Industry Street and surrounding areas.

These works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on 14 March, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration.

The following reference number will link to an update: COR00060181.

Also on Tuesday, scheduled mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Pouladuff Road and surrounding areas. Works are scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 1.30pm on 14 March.

To access an update on these works, enter the following reference number into the search bar on Uisce Éirean’s website: CCI00060276.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.