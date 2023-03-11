'Nowhere to go:' Mother of two handed eviction notice

A CORK mother of two, who must vacate a property she is renting early next month, has spoken of the acute distress she feels at the prospect of having “nowhere to go”.

On Tuesday, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced the Government’s stay on evictions will expire at the end of the month.

Speaking to The Echo, Gemma Dalton, who has been renting a privately owned house in Youghal for the past year, said she was originally informed that the property would be available to rent for a long-term period.

However, last September she was advised that due to a change in her landlord’s personal circumstances, she would be required to vacate the property in six months.

“It was a huge blow to get the letter to say we needed to be out in six months’ time just because I know exactly the shortage of rental properties there is at the moment,” Ms Dalton said.

The Cork woman, who has a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter, said she has been relentlessly searching for a suitable property since she received the Notice of Termination but has so far been unsuccessful in securing a home.

“There’s so much stress and anxiety every single day trying to find a house. I’m nearly sick to my stomach every single day,” she said.

“I know there are probably people worse off than me but I can only think of myself and my own two and try and sort them.” Ms Dalton said her family may be placed in emergency housing but that there isn’t any such housing available locally.

“I have to get a letter from my landlord refusing an extension on the house and stuff like that to give to the council to be considered homeless and then after that it’s only if they have emergency housing available, you’d be put into emergency housing but the closest emergency housing to me is Cobh. There’s none in Youghal,” she explained.

“It would just be even a nightmare going from Cobh to Youghal every single day with the kids for school times and work and stuff like that. Our family is here, their friends are here. I don’t want to pull them away from that,” she said.

Ms Dalton said she is on Cork County Council’s social housing list and called for vacant council-owned properties to be turned around in a shorter timeframe.

“With the local authority houses, the turnover is so slow – it takes months and months and months when a house becomes empty for them to actually hand that to another family… I just think with the housing crisis the way it is now that’s just not acceptable,” she said, also calling for more social housing units to be built and provided.

Ms Dalton said she never envisaged she would be in this predicament having worked hard all her life.

“I certainly didn’t think I would ever be in this situation, ever. I left school when I was 18 and I’m 45 now and I’ve worked the whole time. I’ve never been on the dole. I’ve never claimed for anything.

“This is the one time that I need help from my local authority and the Government and I just feel there’s absolutely nothing.”