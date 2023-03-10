Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 15:17

Gardaí seize over €300,000 in cash in Cork town

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing said the gardaí.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized €322,000 in cash following an operation in Dunmanway at 12.05pm yesterday.

John Bohane

OVER €300,000 in cash was seized by Gardaí in a commercial premises in a West Cork town yesterday afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said: 

“As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €322,000 in cash, following an operation in Dunmanway yesterday, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“At approximately 12.05pm, Gardaí conducted a search of commercial premises on Main Street, Dunmanway. 

"During the course of the search approximately €322,000 in cash was seized."

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, and local.

cork crimewest cork
