Coachford GP given more time to vacate premises

A CORK GP has been given one year to find an alternative premises to practice out of after originally being told to vacate the current building with six months' notice.

It comes as Macroom Credit Union, who owns the building in Coachford that Dr Sarah Kingston and her team practice out of, told them to vacate the premises within six months, leaving the GP with little time to find an alternative premises.

Concerns were raised locally and locals rallied together and offered a number of options that could be suitable in a bid to save the service.

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan confirmed that following the concerns raised, Dr Kingston was given more time to find an alternative building, with a one-year timeframe now being given to the GP to find a premises.

Speaking to The Echo, Deputy Moynihan said the additional time has “taken the anxiety out of it” for Dr Kingston.

The Deputy applauded the community’s effort in trying to find a new location for the GP service “I know that there would have been enquiries locally and I had spoken with a number of people who had offered different buildings,” he said.

He said that the news is also a relief for locals of the growing catchment area who were afraid of losing the service.

“The Coachford GP would be covering a big swathe from Donoughmore to Macroom to Ballincollig.

“It is a growing area and you see for example the secondary school applying for planning more recently which is further back up of the growing area,” he said.

In a social media post, members of the local community said: “If we lose the doctor’s surgery we will never get it back. In the current climate, it is vital that we retain it.

“As our village expands, we must have proper medical care. We are fortunate to have Dr Kingston and her colleagues. We cannot lose them.”