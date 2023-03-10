Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 11:00

Cork town facing water outages

The works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday 14 March, Uisce Éireann said.
The water utility company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

A Co Cork town is facing possible water supply outages next Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said essential works which are part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, is scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday 14 March.

The works may cause supply outages at to Knockacummer, Taur, Newmarket and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: COR00060296.

