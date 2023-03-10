Cork woman who called Garda a 'f***ing tramp' avoids jail

A MEMBER of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused by a 26-year-old woman as “a f***ing tramp and a pissy c***”.

Mary Shine of Bellview Crescent, Old Youghal Road, Cork, was given a three-month suspended sentence for the abusive and insulting comment to Garda Brian Ramsay.

Garda Ramsay saw the woman known to him as Mary Shine in a highly intoxicated condition and was unsteady on her feet.

“Garda Ramsay attempted to speak with Mary Shine but she became very aggressive and called Garda Ramsay a “f***ing tramp and a pissy c***.

She was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher garda station,” Sgt. John Kelleher said at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the suspended jail term and also fined her €200 for being drunk and a danger.