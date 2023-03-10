Gardaí observed man about to inhale crack cocaine at Cork train station

GARDAÍ at Kent railway station observed a 31-year-old man who was just about to inhale crack cocaine.

That was on December 11, 2021. Now at Cork District Court, Dane Ring of Gort Aoibhinn, Youghal, County Cork, has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing the drug for his own use.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott said the accused had 73 previous convictions.

Diarmuid Kelleher asked for sentencing to be adjourned until March 28 and Judge Marian O’Leary acceded to that application.

Insp. Sinnott said the young man was observed at the railway station as he was “about to inhale a white substance”.

When searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, he had crack cocaine inside his trousers.